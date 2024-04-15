Devin Haney promises to knock out Ryan Garcia, labeling him a "C-level" opponent for their upcoming bout

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney addressed his upcoming fight and opponent Ryan Garcia in a recent video.

Haney is set to take on Garcia on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with his super lightweight title on the line.

Haney spoke to his father, Bill Haney, in a video call and promised to take down Garcia and finish him. Haney also commented on the level of Garcia, claiming to be multiple tiers above him.

He said:

"[Listen, is Ryan's back gonna touch that canvas on 4/20?] I guarantee, wallahi, I promise you. I promise you I'm knocking Ryan out good. They're going to see, the world’s going to see that I'm levels above this dude. Like I said, he's a C-level fighter. I’m a A+ fighter and I'mma show it. Insha'Allah."

Garcia will fight for the first time this year after suffering his opening career loss last year at the hands of Gervonta Davis and then bouncing back with a win against Oscar Duarte.

Haney will not only put his WBC championship on the line but also his undefeated record of 31 wins.

Check out Devin Haney's full comments below on YouTube [2:00]:

Devin Haney gets real about his spirituality - "Allah knows my heart"

Devin Haney is a devout and practicing Muslim who recently observed the holy month of Ramadan.

Ahead of his fight with Ryan Garcia, Haney spoke on the DAZN Boxing in an interview and detailed his spiritual journey, stating that he turned to Allah in difficult times and prayed:

"Whenever I feel like I'm going through something, that’s who I go speak to... I go cry on the prayer mat. That's when I go talk to Him. He's somebody that's ready to talk to me 24 hours a day, 365 [days] and He’s somebody I can connect with. Allah knows my heart, He knows my intentions."

Haney also revealed the impact his relationship with Allah has had on his personality and staying grounded despite his increasing popularity with each fight.

"He knows that I want to fast but this is also you know, my job, this is how I feed my family. This is what I do and Allah, He planned this fight for me at this time. So it will all make sense. I think that's the reason why I'm able to handle the fame, handle the money, handle everything. Because of Allah. He keeps me humble. He keeps me grounded. And He keeps me at peace."

Check out Devin Haney's comments below:

