Demetrious Johnson shares one-word reaction to prominent UFC insider explaining why he declined an offer from GFL

GFL had their sights set on signing a former multi-division UFC title challenger but the fighter's explanation of why he didn't come out of retirement for this opportunity caught the eye of Demetrious Johnson. This news regarding Global Fight League eyeballing this big-name MMA talent, who is also one of the sport's most visible analysts, was reported on by way of an interview conducted for Uncrowned.

Chael Sonnen, the fighter in question who Global Fight League was seeking a contractual agreement with, but 'The American Gangster' had a fairly earnest response as to why he would not be donning the four-ounce gloves again. While speaking with Drake Riggs regarding this GFL offer that did not get off the ground, Sonnen said:

"Whether you're the greatest of all time or not - which I am - at some point, it's weird. There's just a point where you got to stop."

A graphic from this interview exchange was posted to the Uncrowned Instagram page with a certain former UFC and ONE Championship titleholder offering his thoughts on Sonnen's logic. Taking to the comment section of the Instagram post while getting right to the point, Johnson stated:

"Preach"

GFL convincing a retired fighter to return to the cage

The GFL was not able to entice Chael Sonnen out of retirement to compete for their promotion but they did manage to sign on a former UFC middleweight champion who recently hung up the gloves. Chris Weidman announced his retirement from the sport on the UFC 311 weigh-in show following a disappointing loss to Eryk Anders.

In an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Weidman mentioned how he ideally would have liked one more fight in the UFC after what he felt was a lackluster last performance. However, Weidman mentioned how he got the sense that the promotion was not as hot on the idea of an octagon swan song.

The 40-year-old stated that the UFC was cool if he were to leave to do his own thing but Weidman initially wasn't sure if GFL was on the table for him. A few days after his UFC departure was confirmed, Weidman was announced as being part of the Global Fight League's inaugural drafting pool and per his account signed the contract just the day before the official GFL draft.

The Baldwin native stated that the UFC had no issue with his decision to ply his trade with Global Fight League as Weidman is now part of the promotion's New York team.

