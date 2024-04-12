"Has intentionally cheated" - Chris Weidman claps back at Daniel Cormier for his participation in skit mocking his eye poke incident

Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier got into a bit of a roasting session leading into this weekend's massive UFC pay-per-view.

Taking part in the UFC 300 Morning Weigh-In show as a panelist alongside DC and Laura Sanko, the former UFC middleweight champion was teased with a light-hearted gag related to the outcome of his last fight.

The panelists on the broadcast were all donning protective eyewear as a reference to Weidman's last fight. A contest that had four errant eye pokes connect on Weidman's opponent Bruno Silva before 'The All American' won a technical unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot a couple of weeks back.

Addressing the other panelists and then pointedly going at Cormier in a similar ribbing fashion, Chris Weidman said:

"The audacity of you guys. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me right now?... You [Cormier], you're the only person ever in the history of the sport that has intentionally cheated with the towel and denied it for years. This is crazy, bro. Listen, you're all about being a fair fighter."

He added:

"You're completely against steroids and cheating and everything like that. I think you proposed like a lifetime ban on cheating with steroids but when you're cheating weighing in, what do we get with that? Is there any ban on that?"

Check out Chris Weidman and Daniel Cormier trading barbs at 16:10 below:

Chris Weidman and his journey back to the win column

The 39-year-old secured a W inside the octagon for the first time in over three and a half years. Prior to the Silva victory, Weidman last secured a UFC win over Omari Akhmedov in August 2020 at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik.

After the Akhmedov win, the native of New York State fought Uriah Hall at UFC 261 and Weidman snapped his leg in a visceral fashion 17 seconds into their fight.

Chris Weidman was then understandably out of the cage for over two years rehabilitating to come back in the best form possible after that magnitude of an injury. At UFC 292, Weidman would fall short against Brad Tavares at UFC 292 by way of unanimous decision last August.

The former king of 185 pounds was able to get back to winning ways and snap that two-fight losing skid on March 30 and the future looks brighter for Weidman amid this miraculous comeback effort. That being said, it wasn't just Daniel Cormier or Laura Sanko teasing Weidman about eye-poking amid the weigh-in processes though.

