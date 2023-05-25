Demetrious Johnson shares his process of cutting weight before matches

Demetrious Johnson handles all of his own weight-cutting with the aid of his wife.

‘Mighty Mouse’ added another accomplishment to his already illustrious career at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month, securing his second straight win over eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes. With the victory, Demetrious Johnson secured his first ONE world title defense while simultaneously closing out his first trilogy.

As is usually the case with DJ, the ONE flyweight world champion successfully made weight and hydration, a task he says is made all the simpler thanks to his wife who aids him by prepping his meals throughout training camp. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following his ONE Fight Night 10 success, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I do all of my own dieting, my wife does this like all my food prep leading up to the fight, and then fight week I just stay on the same type of thing... And then you know in the tub doing my cut, watching some stuff on YouTube next thing you know I jump on the scales and I was like ‘Oh sh*t, 133. Oh well, it is what it is I’ll just drink some water.’”

Watch the full interview below:

With multiple world title reigns on his record and nothing left to prove, ONE Fight Night 10 may have been the last time fans will see Demetrious Johnson compete. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is currently home contemplating his next move which will either consist of him hanging up his four-ounce gloves for good or strapping them back on for a clash with No. 2 ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov.

If you missed Demetrious Johnson’s latest victory inside the circle, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

