Demetrious Johnson shares what he would want to do after retiring from MMA

Demetrious Johnson has expressed his intention to step away from mixed martial arts soon, and he has a pretty good idea of what he wants to accomplish next.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will compete in possibly his last match this Friday, May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10 inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The ONE flyweight world champion will headline ONE Championship’s first live event on U.S. soil opposite Adriano Moraes in their third meeting.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour, the American shared what he might do if he decides to hang up his MMA gloves. Demetrious Johnson said:

“I've stated it in a couple of interviews I want to compete in Brazilian jiujitsu, in IBJJF because my kids are doing it. And there comes a point where it's like, how much more of it can you do?”

Watch the interview below:

The 36-year-old has achieved a lot throughout a career that has spanned over a decade. In ONE Championship, he has won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix and the division’s world title. Another win against one of the promotion’s most iconic stars will only add to his already incredible legacy.

Arguably, he has nothing left to prove in the sport, but his competitive spirit compels him to possibly transition to the grappling world and test his skills there.

Before that though, Demetrious Johnson needs to settle the score against Adriano Moraes and put that rivalry to rest. The pair split their two previous meetings, with each one earning a knockout over the other.

Their match, and the rest of the bouts at ONE Fight Night 10, will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for fans in North America with an Amazon subscription.

