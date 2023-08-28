Demetrious Johnson stacks praise on ‘absolutely amazing’ Jonathan Haggerty: “His stand-up is straight fire”

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson owns one of the very best minds in all of combat sports.

Whether he’s breaking down opponents inside the circle or analyzing them from afar, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is one of the most intelligent athletes to ever compete in MMA.

Building on his elite level fight IQ over the years through elite competition and experience, Johnson’s takes on his fellow competitors are always worth tuning in for.

Having recently started his own podcast, the Mightycast, Johnson is going to be giving his takes on the world of combat sports a lot more frequently. In a recent episode, he gave praise to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The Brit became a two-time Muay Thai champ under the ONE Championship banner earlier this year by dethroning Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9. On October 6, he will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to try and become a two-sport world champion, facing Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

On the Mightycast, Demetrious Johnson praised the level of striking that Haggerty brings to the table, having seen him go to war with a man that ‘Mighty Mouse’ has also met inside the circle.

Referring his wars with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmaungnon, Johnson is a big fan of ‘The General’:

“This guy is absolutely amazing. His stand-up is straight fire. He's fought Rodtang two times.”

Watch the full podcast below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.