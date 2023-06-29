Demetrious Johnson on Stamp Fairtex: “She’ll probably be a champion here soon”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson was able to break new ground in his career.

Being the headline attraction of ONE Championship’s on-ground debut show in the United States, Johnson put in a special performance to come out on top against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy contest.

Defending his ONE flyweight world championship in his first fight in North America since joining the Singapore-based organization, the fans in Broomfield, Colorado, were treated to an epic night of action.

Several fighters on the card basked in the opportunity to make their debuts in the United States too, including Asian superstar striker Stamp Fairtex. She lit up the sold-out 1stBank Center with her performance on May 5.

Following her signature walk-out routine, the Thai fighter produced an even more impressive display inside the circle, stopping Alyse Anderson with a devastating body kick.

After sharing the stage with Stamp in Colorado, Demetrious Johnson revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he believes she is close to achieving the goal she has been chasing for some time:

“I think she’ll probably be a champion here soon.”

Having held titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai under the ONE banner, Stamp has been chasing a third world championship in a third rule set. Sadly, she came up short in her first attempt against Angela Lee at ONE X.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1, she has another huge opportunity to take a big step to accomplishing the task when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim title.

The card will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

