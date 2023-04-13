Demetrious Johnson stoked about competing in the U.S. for ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will add another first to his legendary hall of fame worthy career.

On May 5, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion will face off with Adriano Moraes in their highly-anticipated trilogy match-up.

With such a huge main event between two elite competitors, a fight of this magnitude deserves a stage that is worthy of hosting it.

Johnson vs Moraes will take place as the final fight on ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the fight card is absolutely stacked and features some of the biggest names on the ONE Championship roster, many of whom will be competing in front of a US crowd for the very first time.

One fighter that is no stranger to this is the flyweight king Demetrious Johnson . ‘Mighty Mouse’ will get to compete inside the Circle without having to travel across the world.

In a recent appearance on Brit striker Liam Harrison’s podcast, Johnson spoke about the changes that fighting in Colorado brings with it:

“It feels amazing, just the fact that I don’t have to do an 18-hour travel and adjusting to the Singapore time zone or Asia time zone. You know the wife and the kids can come and see me compete for the first time, well my children, my wife’s been in all of my fights.”

Watch the full interview below:

Johnson will look to achieve back-to-back wins over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

