Demetrious Johnson "super pumped" to compete in sold-out arena in Colorado

ONE Fight Night 10 will be a historic night for ONE Championship, but for flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, it’s just another day at the office.

On May 5, the promotion will host its first-ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the night will be capped off by a trilogy fight between Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The event will see some of the biggest names on the promotion's roster make their US debuts, but there are several competitors on the card who are no strangers to fighting in the States.

One of them is Demetrious Johnson, who made his name in America, producing a run as the UFC flyweight champion that has cemented his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

That being said, it has been a long time since he has fought in front of a home crowd due to his signing with ONE Championship. On top of looking forward to the fact that he won’t have to travel across the globe for this contest like usual, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is excited to compete in the US once again and headline this historic evening.

In an appearance on Liam Harrison’s podcast, Johnson said:

“I’m just super excited to be back in the US. I mean the last time I fought here was in 2018, so super pumped. It’s a sold-out arena in Colorado, I’m very grateful.”

Watch the full interview below:

The ONE flyweight world champion Johnson will look to close out his trilogy with Adriano Moraes by producing back-to-back wins over the Brazilian and defending his title in the process. The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

