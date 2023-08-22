Demetrious Johnson takes streaming and YouTube very seriously: “I bought a cinema-level camera”

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion and overall legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is one of the most talented and accomplished mixed martial artists in history.

After the dust settles on his career, and when it’s all said and done, could there be another venture for Johnson outside of fighting? The 37-year-old legend seems to think so.

Johnson is an avid video game streamer and Youtuber, and over the last few years, he’s really taken the time to focus on his craft. In all honesty, Johnson’s content just keeps getting better and better.

He told veteran journalist Ariel Helwani in a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour:

“One of the things that Warren Buffet has always said is to always invest in yourself. So, for me, I’ve always loved videography, photography. So I bought a cinema-level camera, the Sony FX3.”

A self-confessed tech nerd, Johnson has really made the effort to take his content game to the next level. He added:

“Like this camera here, the Logitech T3 is not a very good camera. Like I have a Sony Alpha 6300, that's really good. But that's hooked up to this computer so I mean this is kind of like where all the magic happens, like my YouTube channel, you know. Anything that I do, it happens in this studio. I have another one being built right now, you know, two doors down I should say.”

Could we see Johnson become another wildly successful online personality one day like Mr. Beast? It’s possible.

In the meantime, Johnson is still the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion, and he is expected to be back in the Circle by the end of the year.