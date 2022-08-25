“It can harm your mindset” - Demetrious Johnson teaches his kids how to handle victory and defeat

Demetrious Johnson is an unshakeable positive person overall. Even when suffering a defeat, like the knockout he was handed by Adriano Moraes last year, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete refuses to look at things from a negative perspective.

Instead, the 12-time flyweight world champion makes the most of a bad situation, and that mindset is something he hopes to pass on to his kids as they grow up.

In an exclusive interview with The MMA-Super Fan, Demetrious Johnson, who returns to action against Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 this Friday, revealed how he encourages his loved ones to move on from a bad spot in life.

Ahead of his flyweight world title encounter in Singapore on August 26, he said:

“There’s more to life than winning and losing. You know what I mean? I did an interview in New York City when I was talking about that. I see my children, they’re growing up. I do want to raise amazing human beings."

He added:

“You know they’re going to suffer, you know, defeat in their life. And I’ll tell them ‘dude it’s all good’ it’s almost like ‘dude it’s all good.' If you let it affect your daily life, then yes, it can harm your mindset with the situation, whatever it may be.”

Demetrious Johnson had a tough childhood. The MMA icon was often abused by his stepfather from a young age. However, the lack of a father figure did little to break Johnson's confidence or positive outlook on life. He never even blamed his stepdad for the way he was treated.

However, with him now balancing the roles of a caring husband, loving father, and professional fighter, he hopes to inspire his children through his performances inside the circle while encouraging them in all that they do at home.

How Demetrious Johnson can level the score against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson has all the tricks and skills needed to overcome Adriano Moraes in their rematch on Friday.

He must find a way to stamp his mark in the match as soon as it starts with his striking or grappling. It would be wise to stay calm in either situation, though, as ‘Mikinho’ will certainly have the upper hand when his American foe steps foot inside the danger zone.

However, if Johnson can keep Moraes guessing with his speed and footwork as he enters the pocket, the divisional king will have a hard time landing anything significant on ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Stay tuned to ONE on Prime Video 1 live on American primetime to find out whether or not the 36-year-old can leave the circle with one of his biggest career wins and the divisional crown on August 26.

