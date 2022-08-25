ONE on Prime Video 1 predictions: Who gets the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE on Prime Video 1 kicks off ONE Championship's massive multi-year broadcast partnership with Amazon Prime Video on August 26. The event will showcase its unique brand of martial arts to a potential 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers worldwide.

Longtime fans of the Asian martial arts organization know what to expect, and that’s all-out action and adrenaline from the start of the event to the end. But for those catching a live ONE Championship event for the first time, ONE on Prime Video 1 may be a shocker.

ONE Championship boasts of a greater than average finishing rate, owing to its robust Global Martial Arts Rule Set. Naturally, these finishes often go viral on social media.

In addition, the promotion began giving athletes $50,000 performance bonuses late last year. ONE rewards athletes who showcase incredible “gameness” in their fights and are looking to finish their opponents instead of cruising to decision wins.

These fighters are likely to be $50,000 richer when the smoke clears after ONE on Prime Video 1.

#3. ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner Demetrious Johnson

12-time flyweight MMA world champion and legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson put his KO loss to ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in their first encounter in his rear-view mirror.

It was a shocking loss for the American star, the first KO defeat of his career. However, if Johnson can turn the tide in the rematch and finally usurp the reigning flyweight king, he will make history as the first MMA fighter to win world titles in both ONE and the UFC.

That in itself warrants a hefty prize, and if Johnson further puts together a performance of note, he could even take home double the amount, which some ONE fighters in the recent past have been able to receive.

#2. Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Aside from the fantastic main event between Moraes and Johnson, there’s one fight on the card that fans are most anticipating at ONE on Prime Video 1 - the electric showdown between reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and British striking veteran Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

Harrison famously scored a comeback TKO victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai in his last bout, taking home a $100,000 bonus for his efforts at ONE 156 earlier this year. While it would be nice for Harrison to repeat the feat against a Thai legend, Nong-O is an entirely different beast.

The 35-year-old has remained unbeaten in ONE Super Series since making his debut in 2018 and has looked like an unstoppable force inside the circle. As dangerous and as violent as Harrison is, Nong-O’s precision striking could prove too much for the British star.

Look for Nong-O to take home a $50,000 bonus paycheck in a fight guaranteed to produce fireworks as the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1.

#1. Streaking MMA heavyweight Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida

At just 32 years of age, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has a few good years ahead of him as he traverses a career in mixed martial arts. A perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship since transitioning to MMA late last year, ‘Buchecha’ is gunning for his fourth straight first-round win. He could get just that and more against former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

Up to this point, no one has been able to solve Almeida’s puzzle on the ground. And what’s even scarier is that his striking is also rounding out nicely. Soon, Almeida will become a complete fighter and will be ready for a shot at ONE gold.

That said, Grishenko is perhaps catching ‘Buchecha’ at the right time, just before he turns the corner and goes on a rampage through the ONE heavyweight elite. This should be a good fight, but Almeida will likely take this one with another spectacular performance worthy of a $50,000 bonus at ONE on Prime Video 1.

