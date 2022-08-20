What Liam Harrison did with the $100,000 bonus he got from Muangthai knockout

‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison didn’t buy a house with a nice picket fence or a cool new ride with his 100K bonus, instead, he used some of his earnings to help out a friend.

Harrison won a whopping $100,000 bonus for knocking out ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 this past April. It was an unforgettable night for both warriors, who battled it out until it came to the last man standing and that was Liam Harrison.

When Harrison was asked by SCMP MMA what he ended up spending the money on, the 36-year-old power-hitter modestly said:

“I haven't even touched it, yeah, to be honest. One of my friends, he's got early onset Parkinson's. I donated a little bit to him for treatment. Other than that, I've not used any of it, not any of it. I'm just going to save it for a rainy day.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison is scheduled to fight in the co-main event against reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in one of the biggest fight cards of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday, August 26.

Following a spectacular knockout against Muangthai, 'The Hitman' is confident he’s going to be the first Brit to crush Nong-O’s unbeaten six-fight win streak in scintillating fashion for North American audiences. Catch Harrison in action next week, you won’t want to miss it.

Liam Harrison says “whether I win or lose, there’s always some drama”

Liam Harrison is known for his aggressive and entertaining fighting style. He’s mostly recognized for his powerful left hook, devastating calf kicks, and Yorkshire accent.

With over 100 fights under his belt, his next opponent Nong-O will definitely feel his wrath.

‘The Hitman’ set a historic precedent when he faced Muangthai at ONE 156 this year. Both fighters scored a total of five knockdowns in the opening round, Muangthai scored two and Harrison scored three to take the cake. No bout in the history of ONE Championship has ever seen so many knockdowns in a single round. However, Harrison wasn’t surprised by his comeback.

Inside the circle, he said:

"Whether I win or I lose, there's always some drama that goes on. This had probably as much drama as you will get in any fight in our lifetimes - all in the space of one round.”

Watch the full fight below:

