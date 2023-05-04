Demetrious Johnson thrilled to have entire family watching him fight in Colorado

Demetrious Johnson is thrilled to have the opportunity to fight in front of his children for the first time.

After competing in Asia for the last five years, Demetrious Johnson will compete on home soil surrounded by family at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is set to defend his ONE flyweight world championship against division rival and eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 10 press conference and open workout, Johnson spoke about the importance of having his family present, specifically his kids who will be watching their father fight live for the very first time:

“It’s a huge moment, to be honest with you. Last time I fought in this stage was in 2018 against Henry Cejudo... Now, I get to come back here after five years in Asia. I'm super grateful. My kids get to watch me fight. My mother-in-law, father-in-law, everybody’s going to see me compete so I’m super excited and I’m happy to go headline the card."

“It means a lot. It’s the first time my kids actually see me fight and hit pads, so I’m super excited. We got a lot of family here in Colorado. They're super excited too and I am. This is going to be a dope ass time.”

Capturing the ONE world title in a brilliant performance at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August, Demetrious Johnson will look to secure a win in his first title defense. That will be easier said than done when he meets one of the greatest flyweights in the history of the sport, Adriano Moraes.

Moraes is an eight-time ONE flyweight world champion who has captured the title on three separate occasions. If he can earn a victory over Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10, not only will he reclaim ONE Championship gold for an unprecedented fourth time, he will become the only man to land two wins over Johnson. A feat that could very well land him the title of undisputed flyweight GOAT.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. this Friday night.

