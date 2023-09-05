Demetrious Johnson tired of ‘silent’ Bradley Martyn: “I have heard nothing from his side” 

Bradley Martyn appears to have disappeared into the abyss as things started picking up about a possible clash with Demetrious Johnson.

What started as a discussion on a podcast about how a bodybuilder would fare in a street fight against a fully-fledged martial artist gained momentum over the past month as Martyn boldly claimed he would have no issues dismantling the MMA great.

Both sets of fans soon engaged in a war of words on various social media platforms, declaring that one party will triumph over the other.

Though Martyn hasn't walked the talk yet, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion did his part a couple of weeks ago and reached out to the bodybuilder in an attempt to make this matchup a reality.

Sadly, Demetrious Johnson has caught more air than anything from the rather confident Martyn.

During a live stream on Mighty Gaming late last night, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA superstar shed some light on what he’s done on his end of the deal and why he believes Martyn is all talk.

The ONE Championship athlete said:

“I’ve already made the case if he wants to do it or not. I have heard nothing from his side. So I’m not going to sit through and follow somebody who doesn’t want to do something. Does that make sense?”

As things stand now, combat sports fans and die-hard bodybuilding enthusiasts will have to wait and see whether or not Martyn answers the call.

However, if Martyn decided to u-turn on his decision, he would have probably learned two things – that he’s bitten off more than he can chew and that Demetrious Johnson, unlike him, is ever-ready to back his talk through his actions.