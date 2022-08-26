“It’s a brand new fight” - Demetrious Johnson is aiming to redeem himself at ONE on Prime Video 1

Demetrious Johnson is not focused on avenging his lone career knockout loss when he faces Adriano Moraes, instead, it's a brand new fight. In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 'Mighty Mouse' will attempt to take the flyweight throne from 'Mikinho.'

When the two fighters met in 2021 with the ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line, it was the first time in history that the MMA legend Johnson had ever been finished in his long and decorated career.

Coming into their 2022 rematch, the 36-year-old US-born athlete is not thinking about his KO loss. Instead, he explains, this is a brand new fight. In an interview with ONE Championship on YouTube, he said:

“What happened in the past, the losses, they can never be fixed right? So for me, it’s a brand new fight and it’s a brand new opportunity to get the victory.”

The two top-ranked fighters will be contesting for the flyweight crown at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Demetrious Johnson on his legacy

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson has several notable accolades, such as winning the UFC Flyweight championship, setting the UFC record for consecutive title defenses in history, and winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship.

When he reflects on his career, he is highly confident and knows that he is one of the greatest of all time in MMA. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“If somebody says ‘man, how good were you?’ I’m like ‘I’m one of the f****** best to ever do it.”

Demetrious Johnson's legacy may already be cemented, but the flyweight king Adriano Moraes is still looking to carve his name among the greats. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Mikinho' said that he must defeat Johnson for his legacy. He explained:

“This fight is very important for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as I can during my career. And [another] victory over him will help a lot in building that legacy.”

