“I’ll go out there and give it hell” - Demetrious Johnson laying it all on the line against Adriano Moraes

Former UFC titleholder and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion Demetrious Johnson is set to headline ONE on Prime Video 1 this Friday. The event will kickstart ONE Championship's five-year partnership with Amazon Prime Video Sports.

What better way to headline such a historic event than with the biggest and most high-profile rematch in ONE history?

'Mighty Mouse' is out to avenge the first knockout loss of his career by facing ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes for a second time. Their first fight, which happened last year at ONE on TNT 1, saw DJ lose via KO in the second round after losing the first frame soundly.

In an interview with YouTube channel The MMA Super-Fan during his media workouts at Evolve MMA, DJ talked about his mental preparation for his upcoming world title rematch:

"To have a mental, a healthy mind, it’s good to play out both scenarios in your mind right? In my title fights, I remember I was getting ready to fight Wilson Hayes, I was gonna defend my belt against him in Kansas City and I had doubts. I thought, ‘Oh, he’s gonna get my f*cking back and choke me out, oh my god,’ then I also envisioned me blowing the breaks of him. So I envisioned the same thing against Adriano. I’m gonna go out there and blow the breaks off him and I also envisioned me having a long night and coming up short-handed again."

Demetrious Johnson feels confident coming in to his world title rematch with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson further talked about what's important for athletes when preparing for a big contest. The MMA legend clearly sees how paramount mental preparation is in making a difference in a professional fight.

In the media workout interview, Demetrious Johnson elaborated more on creating and visualizing different scenarios before the bell rings, saying:

"I think mentally, it’s healthy for athletes, it’s very important to go through those scenarios in your head because you know when people go, ‘Oh I’m never gonna lose dadadada.’ Trust me, I used to be one of those guys, then when I suffered my first loss against Brad Pickett I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, you can lose.’ So for me, I’m fully prepared and very confident in my skillset, very confident in my training for this fight and I’ll go out there and give it hell."

Come ONE on Prime Video 1, be sure to see Demetrious Johnson ready physically, emotionally and mentally to deal with the massive obstacles in front of him. As he always is.

