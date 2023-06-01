Demetrious Johnson wants to set an example for his children about standing up for themselves

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson wants to impart priceless wisdom and guidance to his three children, something that money can’t ever buy. Among those life lessons are the courage to stand up for what they believe in and perhaps even defend themselves if need be.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson discussed his intense staredown with Kairat Akhmetov in the aftermath of his ONE Fight Night 10 victory over rival Adriano Moraes in their trilogy.

Since his two sons, Tyron and Maverick, were watching live in the venue, ‘DJ’ said he wanted to set an example and not let emotions get the better of him when he came face to face with the second-ranked flyweight contender.

‘Mighty Mouse’ explained:

“You know, I’m sure someday in my children’s life someone’s gonna get in front of their face right? And I was like you know just you ain’t gotta put your hands on them, but if they put their hands on you then you have my blessing to whoop that ass right?”

Check out the full interview:

By the looks of it, his kids are already equipped to take on life's challenges, as Johnson revealed that both Tyron and Maverick have already been competing in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The pair were even seen playfully rolling with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a wholesome moment backstage.

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently enjoying the spoils of his victory and taking some much-deserved time off with his wife and kids.

It remains unclear if the desire to compete will once again lure Johnson back into the circle, as he contemplates about possibly hanging it up.

In the meantime, Prime Video members in North America can relive Johnson’s stellar performance by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 10, free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes