Demetrious Johnson will continue to train after Adriano Moraes fight regardless of his decision about retirement

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will take part in one of the biggest main events in the history of the promotion.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. At the top of the card, Johnson will defend his flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in their third and final meeting.

The fight didn’t need any extra narratives going into fight night, it’s already a huge contest, but Johnson has done just that via his pre-fight interviews.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has always been very open about when he wants to call time on his legendary career and after initially planning to compete for a few more years, he revealed that he thinks the time to hang up the gloves is getting closer.

In an appearance in-studio on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson spoke more about his mindset going into this fight and how he looks at the final stages of his career in MMA.

After competing at the very highest level for such a long time, Helwani asked Johnson about whether this training camp and fight buildup has carried any extra emotions with the knowing that this could be the last dance. He replied:

“No, because I know I'm still going to compete, not just in mixed martial arts. Regardless. It's going to happen, right? So I'm starting to have those feelings. I'm still going to train like an athlete because I'll always be an athlete. But I didn't have those feelings. It's strictly a business mindset. That's what it is.”

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 in what could potentially be the last fight of his storied career.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

