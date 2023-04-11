Demetrious Jonnson shows his class in complete domination of Tatsumitsu Wada

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is well-accustomed to dominating his competition — and that was on full display in his victory over Tatsumitsu Wada.

'Mighty Mouse' entered ONE Championship with more hype than any signee before him, having been the most dominant UFC flyweight world champion in history.

The American star has been nothing short of spectacular inside the circle, going 5-1 with finishes over Yuya Wakamatsu, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Adriano Moraes.

Demetrious Johnson recalls lonely start to his MMA journey

'Mighty Mouse' has been training in combat sports full-time since he was a teenager. He recently recalled the loneliness he experienced early in his journey, stating:

“When I said that I was hustling by myself, what that means is that I think when you’re in high school, you kind of like you’re still hanging out with your high school buddies, which I was. But when I took the step to do mixed martial arts, it was me and another gentleman. Nobody else."

Johnson continued:

"So with that being said, the other gentleman who did mixed martial arts with me, he dropped out, so it was just me. So all the people I know to this day, I did not know in high school. It was basically me going to the gym saying, ‘Hey, what’s up, my name is Demetrious Johnson and I love martial arts and I love Jean-Claude Van Damme.’"

The 36-year-old kept his nose to the grindstone and carved out a Hall of Fame career in mixed martial arts. He's hoping to make a statement in his third and seemingly final meeting with Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

