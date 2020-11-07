Demian Maia asks the UFC to book a fight against Diego Sanchez

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Demian Maia accepted a callout from fellow veteran UFC fighter Diego Sanchez. The latter, who recently also issued a challenge to Dan Hardy, expressed his interest in a potential fight against Maia.

Taking on social media, Diego Sanchez called out Demian Maia, to which the latter responded: "Let's do it."

Being on the back end of their respective careers, Maia and Sanchez do not have many fights left in their career and could possibly cross paths inside the Octagon. Here is the exchange between Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez on Twitter:

Veteran Welterweight Demian Maia has indicated the fact that his next fight is likely to be the last of his contract with the UFC. Maia's coveted UFC career began way back in 2007. After 14 years with the promotion, the BJJ specialist could be on course to sharing the Octagon with someone almost equally as experienced as him.

Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez's recent fights in the UFC

The year 2020 has been relatively quiet for Demian Maia, in comparison to his run with the UFC in 2019. In March, Maia lost to No. 1 Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns via technical knockout. However, prior to his loss to Durinho, Maia had outgrappled Ben Askren, beat Anthony Rocco Martin, and also secured a win over Lyman Good.

On the other hand, Diego Sanchez is currently on the back of a loss to Jake Matthews from UFC 253. But, the veteran does hold a win over the talented Michel Pereira in a fight that occurred back in February.

In recent times, Diego Sanchez bagged big wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa and even TKO'ed Mickey Gall back in 2019. The latter of which also earned Sanchez a shot Performance of the Night bonus award.

That being said, a fight between Diego Sanchez and Demian Maia should be good matchmaking. Sanchez was vouching for a fight against Conor McGregor, whereas, Maia was in line for a clash against the sensational Khamzat Chimaev.