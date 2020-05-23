Demian Maia delays his retirement plans, wants to face Anderson Silva for his next UFC fight

Demian Maia

Despite talks of potential retirement, UFC's Welterweight veteran Demian Maia has confirmed that he will not be stepping away from MMA and will continue to compete in the Octagon.

While speaking to Combate in a recent interview, Maia claimed that he still has a few good fights left in him and has undergone a change of heart, as he also seems interested in a rematch against Anderson Silva.

Demian Maia delays his retirement plans

At UFC Brasilia, Demian Maia suffered a first-round loss to Gilbert Burns and in the aftermath of the fight, the former claimed that he had just one more fight left in him and it would be against either Diego Sanchez or Donald Cerrone.

However, in his recent interview with Combate, Maia claimed that he has changed his mind about his retirement and plans on fighting in UFC. So much so, that the Brazilian veteran is also interested in a rematch against Anderson Silva. (H/T: BJPenn)

“Now it’s not or, now it’s and. Diego Sanchez and Cerrone [it] could be both. I came to think of a fight with Anderson, but there’s the weight thing. Would he accept doing a catchweight? Dana doesn’t like it, [so] is it worth it for me to climb to 185-pounds and fight with the size disadvantage? There are many other possibilities to think about."- Maia said to Combate (via google translate).

While Maia continues to compete in the UFC Welterweight Division, he also claimed that he is open to a fight against former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. However, Maia would rather fight the latter at catchweight to perform at his best.

“I would. But I would prefer to catch catchweight if it was possible. I hope I could grab him, which I didn’t get in the first fight, and put him down. That would be the plan, but I don’t know. It is very difficult to speak. It is very difficult to speak. How will he come? I believe it will not come as it did in 2010 because it is another Anderson. But, will it come well trained by the challenge of being a fight with me? Perhaps it will give an extra boost. It’s impossible to know.”- Maia explained.

What's next for Demian Maia?

Now that we know Demian Maia isn't planning on retiring anytime soon, it remains to be seen when the welterweight fighter makes his return to the Octagon. Maia is expected to take up a fight against a top welterweight, however, the question that remains is when Demian Maia will make his return to the Octagon?

The BJJ specialist last won in the UFC in October of 2019 when he defeated Ben Askren in the main event of UFC on ESPN+20. Prior to his win over the former ONE and Bellator Champion, Maia also secured victories against the likes of Anthony Rocco Martin and Lyman Good.

In his next UFC outing, the Brazilian fighter will aim to secure his first win in the Octagon since 2019.