"Demolished" - Fans feel the utter punishment Chinese brawler Zhang Lipeng unleashed in his KO collection 

Before joining ONE Championship, Zhang Lipeng built a reputation for his slick submission skills. However, upon entering the world's largest martial arts organization, the Chinese dynamo revealed another dangerous weapon in his arsenal — his devastating knockout power.
To build anticipation for his upcoming bout later this week, the promotion recently shared a carousel of clips on Instagram featuring his three knockout victories, reminding fans of his evolving game.
Check out the compilation below:
The highlight reel not only served as a walk down memory lane but also sparked a wave of amazement in the comment section as followers marveled at this often-overlooked facet of Zhang's mixed martial arts prowess:
Zhang's most unforgettable finish in ONE to date came in a 178.5-pound catchweight MMA contest against welterweight mainstay Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February.
Right from the get-go, 'The Warrior' put his striking chops on full display. The heavy-handed Chinese calmly gauged his opponent's range, landing a crisp jab that set the stage for a thunderous left hook — dropping the Japanese fighter hard to the canvas.
Seizing the moment, Zhang pounced with a ferocious barrage of ground-and-pound, prompting the referee to wave off the contest at just 2:06 of the opening round.
Zhang Lipeng suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31
Zhang Lipeng will have his hands full when he reports for duty in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.
'The Warrior' is slated to duke it out with ONE Friday Fights alumnus Lucas Gabriel on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31, which takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.