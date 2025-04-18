Lightweight MMA war between Zhang Lipeng and Lucas Gabriel headed to ONE Fight Night 31

An all-action lightweight MMA clash between 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng and Lucas Gabriel is headed to ONE Fight Night 31 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Live in U.S. primetime on May 2, both martial artists will be looking to make a statement and stand out as a contender to watch in the division.

The 35-year-old Zhang brings a wealth of world-class experience, which has been prominent since he debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization in 2021.

He quickly lived up to the lofty expectations by earning a clear-cut unanimous decision over former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang at ONE: Battleground 2.

Since then, the GP Mixed Martial Arts star has racked up three first-round knockouts from five appearances against Ruslan Emilbek Uulu, Timofey Nastyukhin, and Hiroyuki Tetsuka, the most recent of which upped his career knockout tally to 14.

Zhang Lipeng (35-13) knows another highlight-reel moment would move him closer to a crack at divisional king and double champ Christian Lee.

Before he dreams of a first five-round duel under the ONE spotlight, he will have to overcome one of Brazil's most talented fighters.

Zhang Lipeng can expect to be put through the wringer vs. Lucas Gabriel

The 25-year-old has been flawless since kicking off his campaign under the ONE Friday Fights banner and boasts a respectable 9-1 resume.

The Nova Uniao Phuket martial artist dazzled in his last fight, battling back from adversity to score a sensational third-round submission victory over undefeated Russian powerhouse Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov.

While Gabriel hopes to keep his momentum going in his much-anticipated U.S. primetime debut, Zhang Lipeng will attempt to halt his foe's hype train when they tango at ONE Fight Night 31.

The entire card will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, May 2.

