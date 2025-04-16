  • home icon
  • "I needed to take a break" - Liam Nolan opens up on short-lived retirement ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 comeback

"I needed to take a break" - Liam Nolan opens up on short-lived retirement ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 comeback

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 16, 2025 15:19 GMT
(Pictured) British striker Liam Nolan.
(Pictured) British striker Liam Nolan [image via ONE Championship]

Liam Nolan has revealed the carefully considered decision behind his surprising but brief retirement from combat sports last year.

The Knowlesy Academy star makes his highly anticipated return to the ONE Circle against Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

The 27-year-old Londoner stunned fans when he hung up his gloves for good months after his defeat to Trujillo in February 2023, which ended his two-fight win streak that saw him dispatch Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev.

As surprising as that decision was, especially when you factor in his age and the success he's had over his career, the British star admitted there was a thorough thought process involved before he announced his idea to call it a day:

"It wasn't overnight. I just decided I had to focus on life. ONE is great, but after a couple of months, I spoke to my family and told them I needed to take a break from all of it for a while and get my house in order," Liam Nolan explained to ONE Championship.
Now rejuvenated, Nolan is ready to showcase his evolution against the very opponent who precipitated his brief exit from the sport.

Their three-round war is one of many exciting fights set for ONE Fight Night 31, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada for free.

Liam Nolan-Nauzet Trujillo and other Muay Thai battles confirmed so far for ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo's lightweight contest should be all-out action, and the other pair of "Art of Eight Limbs" showdowns locked in for the spectacle should deliver similarly.

In the bantamweight division, Thai warrior and former ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex locks horns with Russian standout Abdulla Dayakaev.

At the top of the card, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama collide in an epic flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

More fights will be announced soon. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more news and announcements about ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
