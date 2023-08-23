Denice Zamboanga in awe of Stamp’s ability to go above and beyond to ‘achieve her goal’

Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp Fairtex’s unwavering commitment to her career has spearheaded her to the chance of becoming a three-sport world champion at ONE Fight Night 14.

Being a former training partner, ‘The Menace’ has seen the Thai superstar’s drive and dedication to constantly improve her all-around abilities as she made her climbs across different mountains in the sport.

Impressed by what she’s seen from her close friend, Zamboanga admits that it’s really hard to stop the high-flying ONE Championship superstar when she’s loaded with motivation and confidence.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the Filipino superstar said:

“She’s incredibly motivated when she wants to do something and achieve her goal.”

Watch the full interview here:

Needless to say, the 26-year-old senses that Stamp is packed to the brim with the same amount of motivation as she meets No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight MMA world title inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

Zamboanga dropped her perfect slate in back-to-back matches against the South Korean veteran. But having returned with a pair of victories, the Filipino star is keen to gain a shot at ONE gold.

Being the No.3-ranked athlete in the talent-jammed division, a world title shot seems like a plausible scenario once Stamp and Ham close out their epic contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free on Friday, September 29.