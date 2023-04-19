Denice Zamboanga continues to work on her weaknesses

ONE Championship's third-ranked women’s atomweight contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is hard at work, chiseling away at her skill set to become the best possible fighter she can be.

The Filipina mixed martial arts standout has aspirations of becoming a ONE world champion, and she’s very close to achieving her dream. With a couple more solid victories over highly ranked opponents, Zamboanga could soon find herself competing for ONE Championship gold.

Until then, however, Zamboanga needs to hold down the fort and defend her standing in the atomweight ranks, where her next opponent will be looking to claim the third-ranked spot for herself.

‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is scheduled to face ‘Meza’ Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 21, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Zamboanga assured fans that she's on point working towards bringing her best in the Circle against Mezabarba.

‘The Menace’ said:

“The training is going well. I’m working on my weaknesses again and strengthening my body.”

Denice Zamboanga is a well-rounded mixed martial artist, with high level striking and grappling skills. She is 4-2 in ONE Championship, with her biggest victories coming over former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi, and most recently over the highly regarded Lin Heqin.

That being said, Zamboanga will need to be at her best against arguably her toughest test in ONE Championship yet in Mezabarba.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video.

