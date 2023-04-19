Denice Zamboanga exudes confidence ahead of Julie Mezabarba fight

Believing she has found her groove once again after getting back on the winning track in her last fight, Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga is confident of chalking up another victory when she returns to action this week.

The No. 3 atomweight contender clashes with Brazilian campaigner Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21. The showdown is part of ONE’s fourth Amazon show of the year, happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Denice Zamboanga enters the contest off a split decision win last December over Lin Heqin of China. It was a crucial triumph for the 26-year-old T-Rex MMA Training Center affiliate after absorbing back-to-back losses at the hands of South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee prior.

Earlier this week, ‘The Menace’ said she is ready wherever the match with Julie Mezabarba goes just as she vowed to give fight fans a show worth their while. She told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“For this fight, I’m pretty confident that I can submit her and I can also strike with her. I want to show them an entertaining fight.”

Check out the interview below:

While the rough patch she hit against Ham somehow rocked her standing in the division, Denice Zamboanga has remained one of the fighters to contend with in the weight class. It is something she is looking to highlight further when she plunges back into action.

Out to turn back Zamboanga is RD Champions representative Mezabarba, who is angling to catch a winning break to halt a mini slide of late.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

