Denice Zamboanga feels she’s getting closer to a shot at world title

Filipino mixed martial arts star ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga isn’t one to just call her shots.

Despite being ranked in the top five of the ONE Championship atomweight division for nearly her entire stint with the promotion, sitting as high as number one on the list at one point, Zamboanga doesn’t want to jump the gun and call for a shot at the world title.

According to the 26-year-old Quezon City, Philippines resident, she is happy to just continue performing at a high level, take out top opponents one after the other, and earn her crack at ONE gold the hard way – by winning fights.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Denice Zamboanga said that while she doesn’t expect to get a shot at the belt at the moment, she feels she’s getting very close.

‘The Menace’ said:

“I think it’s getting close. Before it was too close, then it became so far, and now it’s closer again. I just go with the flow, I just train.”

Zamboanga was once almost booked to face reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee early in her ONE stint. But a couple of losses to South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee derailed those plans.

Luckily for Zamboanga, she has the chance to course correct the ship by claiming a victory in her next outing.

Denice Zamboanga will face highly regarded atomweight Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand tonight, April 21, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

