Denice Zamboanga hopes to be an inspiration for all women by unifying belts against Stamp: “Never give up on their dreams”

On Aug. 1, “The Menace” Denice Zamboanga will enter the biggest fight of her career - a world title unification bout against her close friend and former training partner, Stamp Fairtex, at ONE 173: Denver.

It's more than just gold or glory for Zamboanga. This fight is personal - not just for what it means to her, but for what it could mean to women and young girls across the Philippines and beyond.

As she prepares for her world title unification bout on Aug. 1, she sat down for a virtual interview with Beatrice of Atleta Filipina, an outlet dedicated to covering Filipino women's sports in multimedia formats.

"I know God will prepare me for this fight," Zamboanga said. "And I know He will give me this victory to inspire women, young girls, female athletes, and fellow fighters to never give up on their dreams."

Watch the full feature below:

“I want to serve as an inspiration” - Denice Zamboanga hopes her history-making triumph opens more doors for women’s MMA in the Philippines

Denice Zamboanga's rise has been a product of endless days of grinding and working towards her goals. She has earned every bit of her success, and she's hoping to become an inspiration for Filipinas dreaming of finding their place in martial arts.

"Actually, I think it wil [make a difference]. I’m the first Filipina to become an MMA world champion in our country. I want to serve as an inspiration for our fellow Filipinas to train in mixed martial arts."

Interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga will look to unify her belt against the reigning atomweight champ Stamp Fairtex in the main event card of ONE 173.

The event takes place on Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver.

