Denice Zamboanga hopes world title win uplifts next generation of female fighters in the Philippines

After winning the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title last January at ONE Fight Night 27 with a second-round TKO finish of Alyona Rassohyna, Filipina MMA star Denice Zamboanga is now on a mission to become the undisputed queen of the weight class.

Zamboanga shared this during his recent interview with Atleta Filipina, so that she can be the beacon of inspiration for other female fighters in the Philippines to pursue this path, as she stated:

"Can't I be both? I think I would just become a world champion, because when I become a world champion, I will inspire them already."

Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:

'The Menace' is now scheduled to face the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex, in a unification match on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver, which will take place inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Zamboanga and Stamp will have to set aside their strong relationship as friends outside the ring to determine the best fighter inside the ring. Both titleholders head into the championship clash with a four-fight win streak each.

Denice Zamboanga says that she covers all the bases for upcoming championship showdown with Stamp Fairtex

During the same talk with Atleta Filipina, the T-Rex Martial Arts Gym representative also revealed that she has begun preparing for the Thai MMA sensation and stated a few details of her training routine.

According to the 28-year-old athlete, she has been sharpening every aspect of her MMA game in both the striking and grappling departments, and even working on his cardio, as she said:

"Every day training, of course, two times a day. We're doing striking, wrestling, and everything, also jiu-jitsu. Sometimes I train at other gyms here in Manila. We're doing cardio training in the uphill mountains near Batasan Hills, as well as strength and conditioning."

Anatoly Pimentel



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

