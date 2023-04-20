Denice Zamboanga looking smooth with her boxing combinations ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

At ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga will return to the circle for her first appearance of 2023.

The Filipino fighter has established herself as one of the top contenders in the atomweight division. Through her six fights under the ONE Championship banner, she has picked up four victories, with her two losses coming in back-to-back fights with Ham Seo Hee.

With Ham likely fighting for the world championship next time out after her recent victory over Itsuki Hirata, Zamboanga knows that a win on April 21 could do big things for her place in the rankings.

Following her two losses, she rebounded with a win against Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December. For her next fight, she faces Julie Mezabarba, who is a position that Zamboanga once found herself in.

In need of a win to snap a two-fight losing skid, Mezabarba will be looking to secure the victory by any means necessary, and that makes her a dangerous foe.

Before she steps back inside the circle, ONE Championship recently posted a video of Denice Zamboanga completing a session on the pads, during which she showcased her boxing combinations and speed:

ONE Fight Night 9 is live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. With a highly anticipated Muay Thai showdown in the main event between bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty, this isn’t one fans can afford to miss.

Zamboanga will face off against Julie Mezabarba in the sixth bout of the evening.

For North American viewers, the entire card will air live and free via Prime Video on April 21.

Poll : 0 votes