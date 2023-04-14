Denice Zamboanga looks shredded ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

After swinging back to the win column in her previous fight, Filipino atomweight fighter Denice Zamboanga looks to sustain the momentum when she returns to action next week. ‘The Menace’ will battle Brazilian Julie Mezabarba at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21st at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The contest will be a follow-up to Denice Zamboanga’s last fight in December in Manila, where she won by a split decision over Lin Heqin of China. Heading into her contest at ONE Fight Night 9, she said she will try to better her performance last time around, working on different facets of her game with her team to deliver on her goal.

Her efforts are seemingly bearing fruit, as per her recent post on Instagram. Zamboanga is ripped and in tip-top shape, and cannot wait to mix it up with Mezabarba.

Prior to the win over Lin Heqin, ‘The Menace’ hit a rough patch, losing back-to-back matches to South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee. But despite the losses, she remains one of the top-ranked fighters in the division, currently at No.3-ranked. Out to frustrate Denice Zamboanga is Mezabarba, who is keen to get back on the winning track after absorbing tough losses of late.

ONE Fight Night 9 is headlined by the world title showdown between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand against British challenger Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

