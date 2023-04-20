Denice Zamboanga ready for emotional return to Bangkok: “It’s always a good feeling”

At ONE Fight Night 9, Denice Zamboanga will return to the circle for her first fight of 2023.

Last time she competed under the ONE Championship banner, Zamboanga recovered from her back-to-back losses to Ham Seo Hee with a win over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December.

On April 21, the Filipino fighter will step back inside the circle at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba, who is in desperate need of a win to snap her back-to-back losses, a win for Denice Zamboanga would take her right back to the top of the division.

Through her six appearances under the ONE Championship banner, she has only ever lost to Ham Seo Hee, who is likely to be the next atomweight world championship contender after her win over Itsuki Hirata.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she spoke about returning to competition on April 21:

“It’s always a good feeling when you get to return to ONE Championship. Sure there are always nerves, but I’m more excited.”

She added:

“This is special because I’ll be back in Thailand. I’ll see a lot of familiar places and friends who are in Thailand who will come out and support me.”

Zamboanga versus Julie Mezabarba will take place on the ONE Fight Night 9 card on April 21, headlined by the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship showdown between Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty.

The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

