Denice Zamboanga reveals bold declaration to father after quitting day job to pursue ultimate goal: "I want to become a world champion"

Denice Zamboanga walked away from her day job to pursue a dream of becoming a world champion. Today, Zamboanga is exactly that, capturing the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title via a stunning second-round knockout against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in January.

Next, 'The Menace' will look to trade in her interim belt for undisputed gold, but for now, she's busy enjoying the fruits of her labor.

During a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga recalled the moment she walked away from her day job and the reason she gave her father for doing so.

"When I resigned from my job, I told my dad that I left my job because I want to become a world champion."

Check out Denice Zamboanga's comments below:

Sitting on a four-fight win streak following her title-winning performance earlier this year, Zamboanga returns to martial arts' biggest global stage on Friday, August 1, for the biggest test of her career thus far.

Denice Zamboanga faces Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173 this summer

Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—Denice Zamboanga will put her interim title on the line against reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex, in the ONE 173 main event.

Originally, Zamboanga was set to challenge Stamp at ONE 167 in June, but a knee injury forced the Thai to bow out of the bout and undergo surgery.

Since then, Stamp has been working her way back in hopes of defending her atomweight crown for the first time in 2025. In just a few short months, that time will come when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated return to the United States this summer.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

