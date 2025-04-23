Denice Zamboanga says friends and classmates never predicted her to become an MMA fighter: “I was very quiet when I was in school”

Denice Zamboanga did not show signs of someone who would have a lot of success in a career in combat sports in her younger years for her quiet demeanor. She said that her friends and classmates would attest to that.

The reigning ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion said that back in her school days, she kept to herself most of the time. But since the martial arts bug bit her, she has never looked back.

Zamboanga shared this in her recent appearance on Atleta Filipina, where she got to talk about her martial arts journey.

'The Menace' said:

"My college classmates are really surprised to see where I am now because I was very quiet when I was in school. They didn’t know why I would be a fighter now, when back then I didn’t even talk much on the campus. This sport doesn’t choose who will pursue it. Anyone can do it."

Watch the interview below:

Denice Zamboanga started a professional career in MMA midway in the 2010s and has had a lot of success to date, boasting of an impressive 12-2 record.

She has spent the last six years in ONE Championship, where she has continuously elevated her game to become one of the noted female fighters in the organization.

Denice Zamboanga gearing up for biggest match of her career

Denice Zamboanga is now gearing up for what will be her biggest match to date when she tries to become the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion. She is viewing it not only as a significant milestone for herself but also for the Philippines.

The 28-year-old T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Training Center affiliate will challenge reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex in a unification bout at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zamboanga spoke about the significance of her scheduled title clash with Stamp, saying:

“This upcoming fight against Stamp Fairtex in the United States is a dream come true for me. It’s not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for the Philippines."

In her last match back in January, where she claimed the interim atomweight MMA championship belt, Zamboanga made history by becoming the first Filipino female fighter to become MMA world champion.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

