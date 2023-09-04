Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang vs. Superlek has the ‘potential to make the world stop and watch’

Third-ranked ONE atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga has had her fair share of big fights, but admits that the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 is on a whole different level.

On September 22, the Muay Thai fight of the century will finally come to reality, as two of the best disciples of “The Art of Eight Limbs” Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 have agreed to share the ring inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

This long-overdue showdown has seemed inevitable from the get-go, as ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The Kicking Machine’ each paved their respective paths to greatness.

All roads finally lead to the top of the mountain. In just a few weeks, the world will soon see the best 135-pound striker on the planet.

A big fan of all things combat sports, Denice Zamboanga recently appeared on The MMA Superfan and discussed the magnitude of this epic megafight:

“This fight has the potential to make the world stop and watch. Even if you ask the locals, they don’t know who’s going to win this one.”

Rodtang, of course, has everything to lose on this one since his ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown will be hanging in the balance.

The major upside, though, is he’ll finally shut his naysayers up if he manages to outduel his compatriot and good friend, whom many consider the favorite in the matchup.

The 26-year-old indestructible Thai juggernaut has never met an opponent he cannot beat in a striking affair under the ONE banner, going 14-0 in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

Superlek, however, is arguably his greatest challenge yet. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin is also unbeaten in eight Muay Thai bouts inside the ONE ring.

Just like Denice Zamboanga, we all can’t wait for these two Thai legends to finally get it on at ONE Friday Fights 34.

ONE’s weekly events are available free on the promotion’s official YouTube page.

Watch Zamboanga's full interview with The MMA Superfan: