Denice Zamboanga still in a state of shock over shot at MMA glory: "I just can't believe this is happening"

Denice Zamboanga isn't getting sidetracked from the task at hand. However, she's also making sure to take it all in as she approaches the biggest fight of her career to date.

ONE 167 is sure to be a huge moment for the returning Stamp Fairtex as she defends the ONE atomweight world championship for the first time in front of her home fans in Bangkok. However, this story has two sides to it between the two former training partners and close friends.

This is, of course, a massive moment for the No.2-ranked challenger too, who is looking forward to representing her country on the biggest stage possible.

The Philippines have had some great success in ONE Championship but they are yet to crown a female world champion in MMA.

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, Denice Zamboanga spoke about how much it would mean for her to make history on fight night:

"Yeah, of course, I'm excited. We're fighting for the belt. It's a dream, you know. That's why, just hearing those words [me becoming the Philippines' first female MMA world champion]... I just can't believe this is happening."

Watch the full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga must use the moment as motivation

What Denice Zamboanga cannot afford to do come fight night is to become too focused on the narrative and the bigger picture.

You can bet your house on the fact that despite all of the adoration from the fans and the trademark dance being executed flawlessly on the walkout, the defending queen will be dialed in once the first bell rings.

As a result, Zamboanga needs to match that intensity by being focused on her game plan to ensure that she puts her best foot forward in the main event.

She has worked incredibly hard to get here and whilst the fans back home will be proud of her nonetheless, it's now time to get the job done and think about everything else afterwards.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.