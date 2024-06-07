Denis Puric can’t wait to get in a brawl with Rodtang at ONE 167: “There’s just no better feeling for me”

Denis Puric loves a good brawl, and he knows that is exactly what he'll get from his next opponent.

After scoring one of the biggest wins of his career, besting Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 22 to slide into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, 'The Bosnian Menace' will meet the division's top dog, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in a catchweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

Originally, the bout was scheduled to go down at flyweight, but 'The Iron Man' stepped on the scale over the limit, resulting in the bout being shifted to a 141.25-pound catchweight.

Appearing on the DonttapPodcast ahead of their showdown inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Denis Puric spoke about his love for all-out brawls, saying:

"I hit hard, man, you know, I hit hard. And I like to be in these brawls sometimes and I love it. There’s just no better feeling for me, and I know that’s what I’m going to get with Rodtang. That's what I usually crave for."

Rodtang isn't interested in what Denis Puric has to say ahead of ONE 167

From the moment his hand was raised against Jacob Smith, Denis Puric has been calling for a fight with Rodtang, poking and prodding the Thai superstar. However, none of that matters to 'The Iron Man.'

Speaking with ONE ahead of his first appearance of 2024, Rodtang scoffed at Puric's incessant trash talk, opting to focus on what happens inside the Circle rather than the "noise" beforehand.

"I have no interest in what he says," he said. "All I care about is when we step inside the ring. Everything else is just noise."

Who comes out on top when two of ONE's most exciting strikers strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.