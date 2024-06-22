Denis Puric says Instagram fanbase has doubled since Rodtang war at ONE 167: “I appreciate all the fans”

Denis Puric is blowing up on Instagram.

Stepping inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at ONE 167, 'The Bosnian Menace' faced his toughest test yet when he strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Though Puric came up short on the scorecards, his performance was undeniably impressive—especially against one of the world's most dangerous strikers.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA following their showdown in The Land of Smiles, Puric revealed that his social media exploded after the fight with his follower count on Instagram doubling.

"Yeah, I gained almost 10,000 followers since the fight," Puric said. "So yeah, it has been great. I appreciate all the fans. Thank you so much, man. I appreciate you guys. I promise I will, if you've been following my one career every fight, I come in has been a better and better and better performance so wait for the next one I'll be coming even better for that than this one."

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Rodtang wants Takeru before potential title defense against Denis Puric

Though he came up short against 'The Iron Man,' Denis Puric still sits as the No. 2 ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division—the weight class Rodtang currently reigns over as ONE world champion.

That will likely put Rodtang and Puric on a collision course once again with 26 pounds of gold hanging in the balance. But first, the Thai has some business to settle with Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa.

Rodtang and Takeru were originally scheduled to scrap at ONE 165 in Tokyo, but an injury forced 'The Iron Man' out of the bout, paving the way for Superlek to step in and square off with 'The Natural Born Crusher' on combat sports' biggest global stage.

Following his return to the win column at ONE 167, Rodtang called out Takeru, hoping to book a bout between the two later this year.