Denis Puric says work in the gym is crucial to success: "Sparring sessions were harder than most of my fights"

Denis Puric believes that intense training environments create the mental and physical toughness necessary for elite-level competition, as the veteran defends the hard sparring culture that has shaped his approach to combat sports throughout his lengthy career.

Ad

The 40-year-old fighter, nicknamed ‘The Bosnian Menace', faces Takeru Segawa in an epic flyweight kickboxing encounter at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16. The event takes place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where his old-school training mentality will be tested against the technical precision of the former three-division K-1 champion.

The Team CSK veteran seeks his first victory in four outings, while hoping to demonstrate that his training philosophy can still produce results against younger, more technically refined opposition in hostile territory.

Ad

Trending

During his interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Canadian-Bosnian dynamo addressed questions about hard sparring culture, defending the training methods that shaped him into one of the most high-octane athletes in the striking realm today.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked about the Team Vasileus star's intense sparring and its potential connection to injuries, Denis Puric responded:

"Yeah, they do spar hard. But you know what, man? Growing up in the gym I grew up in, most sparring sessions were harder than most of my fights. It all depends on where you're from, who you are, and how you're built."

Ad

Check out 'The Bosnian Menace's' full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

Denis Puric says there is plenty at stake for both him and Takeru at ONE 173

In the same exchange with SCMP, Denis Puric explained why his matchup against Takeru Segawa is crucial for both parties.

“It's a big fight for both of us. I know he wants that rematch with Rodtang. I want the belt,” the Team CSK representative continued.

Ad

The gold that Puric wants, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, will be on offer in Tokyo when Thai striking wizards Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama go toe-to-toe. It is one of five world title matchups locked in for the show thus far.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16. For tickets, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.