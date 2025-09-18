“It's a big fight for both of us” - Denis Puric says a lot is at stake in Takeru showdown at ONE 173

Canadian-Bosnian Muay Thai star ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric believes there’s a lot at stake in his upcoming showdown with former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.

Both Puric and Takeru are after the same man. They want a rematch with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and the winner of their fight could very well step up to the plate to face the Thai.

Puric battles Takeru at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in a very important matchup.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric talked about the magnitude of his upcoming fight with ‘Natural Born Krusher’.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ said:

“Yeah, I feel like he's putting a lot of pressure on himself, from the posts that he’s making, from what I see. But it's a big fight for both of us. I know he wants that rematch with Rodtang. I want the belt”

Needless to say, Puric can’t wait to get his hands on the Japanese star, and make a statement. A victory could very well earn him a second date with Rodtang himself.

Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa go to war in pivotal fight at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric can’t wait to be locked in the Circle with former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight kickboxing contest at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight kickboxing contest at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

