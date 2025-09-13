“I’m coming to put the lights out on this guy” - Denis Puric vows to finish Takeru in front of his hometown crowd

Flyweight striking veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric is confident that when he steps into the Circle with ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa later this year, he will turn the lights out on the Japanese star.

The Canadian-Bosnian star believes he has discovered some major flaws in Takeru’s game, based on his recent performances against Thant Zin and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Puric, in particular, has spotted a weakness in Takeru’s chin, which he plans to expose when the two meet at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

At the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, Puric said:

“I’m definitely going to knock this guy out because I’ve seen some weaknesses in his last few fights. And I’m coming to put the lights out on this guy.”

Puric is looking to break into the conversation as a top contender for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which remains vacant after Rodtang relinquished the belt for missing weight last year. If he can defeat Takeru, it might boost his stock enough to warrant a title shot.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will be live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit www.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Denis Puric eager to silence pro-Takeru Tokyo crowd at ONE 173

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric can’t wait to prove haters wrong and beat ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa when the two meet at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

The Canadian-Bosnian star is looking to end Takeru’s night early and break Japanese fans’ hearts.

He said:

“I know it’s a big deal, you know, Takeru in Japan, the Japanese crowd is very, very electric, and they’re going to have his back. But I think the more the fans cheer for him, it’s going to sharpen my focus more to beat him.”

Puric's showdown with Takeru.

