  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denis Puric ready to head to Tokyo to take out hometown hero Takeru: “I thrive in these kinds of situations”

Denis Puric ready to head to Tokyo to take out hometown hero Takeru: “I thrive in these kinds of situations”

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:25 GMT
(From left) Takeru Segawa, Chatri Sityodtong, and Denis Puric. [Image: ONE Championship]
(From left) Takeru Segawa, Chatri Sityodtong, and Denis Puric. [Image: ONE Championship]

Denis Puric isn't intimidated by the prospect of facing Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in front of a hostile Tokyo crowd at ONE 173.

Ad

The veteran Bosnian-Canadian striker believes his decades of experience in enemy territory have prepared him perfectly for this career-defining moment against the division's No.2-ranked contender inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. The 39-year-old "Bosnian Menace" faces arguably the most beloved fighter in Japanese combat sports in a flyweight kickboxing joust.

During the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo yesterday, the Team CSK representative, who told the promotion he won't 'play it safe' against Takeru, addressed the challenge of facing such a beloved opponent in front of his home crowd while expressing confidence in his ability to handle the pressure.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While speaking with the members of the media in the Japanese capital, Denis Puric said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I mean, I've been competing for over 20 years. Most of my fights have been on enemy territory. I thrive in these kinds of situations."

Can Puric's veteran savvy and hostile-environment experience overcome Takeru's home advantage, or will the former three-division K-1 champion capture his second win on the global stage of ONE Championship in front of his adoring fans?

Ad

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for more details on how to watch this high-octane flyweight kickboxing encounter and the entire ONE 173 spectacle. Those eager to catch the event live and in person can secure their seats here.

Ad

Denis Puric-Takeru is one of many intriguing kickboxing wars set to grace the Ariake Arena

Apart from Denis Puric and Takeru's flyweight kickboxing encounter, ONE 173 will host another four matchups in the discipline.

In the main event, divisional king Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri collide to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Meanwhile, just before Denis Puric and 'The Natural Born Krusher' collide, the latter's Team Vasileus teammate, Yuki Yoza, returns to action against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight battle.

Ad

Stamp Fairtex will end her two-year spell on the sidelines when she faces Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto. Last but not least, Marat Grigorian and promotional newcomer Rukiya Anpo go toe-to-toe in a featherweight scrap.

More fights will be added to ONE 173 in the coming weeks. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any breaking news surrounding this blockbuster card.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications