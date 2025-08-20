"I expect a war" - Denis Puric won't 'play it safe' against Takeru at ONE 173

Denis Puric promises pure mayhem when he faces Japanese megastar and former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in their highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173.The Bosnian-Canadian veteran will step into hostile territory inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, where he plans to bring his trademark aggressive style against the Team Vasileus warrior to secure his first victory in four outings.&quot;I expect a war. I'm not coming here to play it safe, and I know Takeru won't either. The fans will get fireworks from start to finish,&quot; Denis Puric told ONE Championship.The 40-year-old fighter, nicknamed 'The Bosnian Menace,' loves nothing more than an all-out war. Despite struggling to get his hand raised inside the Circle in recent outings, Puric's trademark aggression has made him a fan favorite.Whether or not that style will work against someone of Takeru's caliber remains to be seen, however.'The Natural Born Krusher' himself returns at ONE 173 in search of a bounce-back win after being shut down by Rodtang Jitmuangnon in just 80 seconds at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru eyes win over Denis Puric to set himself up for Rodtang sequelIn the opposite corner, Takeru bares a similar goal to leave everything on the line inside the Ariake Arena to set himself up for a rematch against Rodtang.&quot;For me, this fight is also about my goal to face Rodtang again. Puric has already fought Rodtang once and took him to a decision,&quot; the former three-division K-1 champion shared in a separate interview with the promotion.Given how fired up the 34-year-old will be on fight night, Denis Puric's wish for a high-octane war could come true when these two striking titans collide in November this year.Fight fans can purchase their tickets to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here.