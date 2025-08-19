Takeru wants to knock out Denis Puric to earn Rodtang rematch: “My goal”

The sting of defeat still burns deep for ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa.After suffering a devastating first-round knockout loss to ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March, the Japanese superstar remains haunted by the thought of losing in front of his hometown fans.The former three-division K-1 champion now sees redemption within striking distance, beginning at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.On Nov. 16, Takeru will return to action in a three-round flyweight kickboxing tiff with ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDetermined to right his wrongs, Takeru believes this pivotal fight could be a make-or-break moment for his illustrious career. He told ONE Championship:&quot;For me, this fight is also about my goal to face Rodtang again. Puric has already fought Rodtang once and took him to a decision.”Takeru studied how Puric pushed Rodtang through three grueling rounds at ONE 167 last year.While the Thai megastar needed the judges' scorecards to defeat Puric, Takeru is seeking a more definitive finish against the 40-year-old veteran to send a message to the entire division.‘The Natural Born Krusher’ is no stranger to serving highlight-reel knockouts, and he’ll look to deliver another one at ONE 173 to get that coveted rematch with his tormentor.Takeru expects fireworks vs. aggressive Denis PuricTakeru certainly respects Puric’s aggressive approach and granite chin that have given elite competitors trouble in the home of martial arts.That said, the Team Vasileus standout sees this as an opportunity to unleash his full arsenal, knowing ‘The Bosnian Menace’ is the type to always push forward.Takeru told ONE:&quot;I'm set to fight at ONE's Japan event on Nov. 16. My opponent is Denis Puric, an incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots, so I believe it's going to be an all-out war in the ring.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173.