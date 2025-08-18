  • home icon
  • "It's going to be an all-out war" - Takeru pumped up for tremendous Denis Puric clash at ONE 173

"It's going to be an all-out war" - Takeru pumped up for tremendous Denis Puric clash at ONE 173

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:11 GMT
(From left) Takeru Segawa and Denis Puric collide at ONE 173 in Tokyo. [Images from ONE Championship]
Former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa is promising fireworks when he faces Denis Puric in their highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing encounter at ONE 173.

The 34-year-old Japanese striker will look to bounce back from his recent setback when he faces the battle-tested veteran inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16 — a matchup that should deliver nail-biting action from start to finish.

"I'm set to fight at ONE's Japan event on November 16. My opponent is Denis Puric, an incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots, so I believe it's going to be an all-out war in the ring," Takeru told ONE Championship.
'Natural Born Crusher's' prediction reflects his understanding of the violent exchanges that await when his explosive karate-based style collides with Puric's relentless pressure approach. His recognition of the Bosnian-Canadian's aggressive tendencies suggests he's prepared for the kind of non-stop action that made Puric's encounter with Rodtang Jitmuangnon last year such a memorable war.

That aside, the Team Vasileus representative is out to return to winning ways after suffering an early knockout loss to Rodtang in the main event of ONE 172 this past March. Puric, meanwhile, heads back into the Circle in search of a first win in four outings.

The bout represents a crucial opportunity for both veterans to steer themselves back on track in the flyweight kickboxing division. Sadly, only one can emerge victorious. Will it be Takeru or Puric who gets their hand raised at ONE 173?

Takeru certain he tops Denis Puric in Tokyo showdown

Just a day before ONE Championship confirmed his return, the Tokyo-based athlete took to his Instagram account (@k1takeru) to show his readiness for his fourth assignment in the promotion.

"I signed the contract for my next fight. I will win," the Japanese kickboxing megastar wrote on the post.
He is currently 1-2 in the organization. He debuted with a unanimous decision loss to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165 in January last year.

Though he bounced back in style with a sublime finish of Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81, he couldn't keep up his streak when he shared the Circle with Rodttang at ONE 172 this past March.

Fight fans can purchase their tickets to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
