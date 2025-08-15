Takeru Segawa returns to face Denis Puric at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Multiple-time K-1 champion and current No.2-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is making his highly anticipated return later this year.ONE Championship announced the news via a social media post.Takeru will face off against 40-year-old veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada in a three-round flyweight kickboxing showdown.The two lock horns at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri blockbuster event at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.Takeru signed with the world's largest martial arts organization to much fanfare in 2023. He finally made his promotional debut in January 2024 against reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.Unfortunately, 'Natural Born Krusher' lost a tough five-round unanimous decision in one of the most action-packed fights of the year.The Japanese superstar returned months later to face Burmese sensation Thant Zin. He survived an early knockdown to come storming back to finish the teenager in the second round, getting his first taste of victory in ONE.That win set up a highly anticipated and much-clamored showdown with none other than Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru and Rodtang finally went to war at ONE 172 in front of the roaring Japanese fans in Tokyo earlier this year. However, the fight didn't last very long as 'The Iron Man' separated 'Natural Born Krusher' from his senses with a punch in just 80 seconds.Now with his back against the wall, Takeru will be looking to defeat the veteran Puric in a must-win battle.Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship's official website or go to watch.onefc.com for more information on how they can watch ONE 173 live.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more on this blockbuster event.