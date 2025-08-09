  • home icon
‘Reug Reug’ blown away by Rodtang’s explosive KO of Takeru: “He’s just on another planet”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:50 GMT
Reug Reug (L) and Rodtang (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Even ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane was left speechless by Rodtang Jitmuangnon's lightning-fast destruction of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

The Senegalese monster admitted he was completely surprised by 'The Iron Man's' devastating first-round knockout victory over the decorated Japanese kickboxer last May at Saitama Super Arena.

Kane was expecting a five-round war between two of the most dynamic 135-pound strikers on the planet. Instead, Rodtang delivered one of the most shocking finishes in recent memory with a thunderous left hook that dropped Takeru in just 80 seconds.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Kane detailed:

"No, actually, we were talking about it before the fight, and we were expecting a five-round war. But it just shows you how good he is. He's just on another planet to everybody else."
The stunning victory served as Rodtang's statement performance after being stripped of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for missing weight in previous contests. The former champion silenced his critics while showcasing the explosive power that has made him a global superstar.

Indeed, Rodtang's ability to finish Takeru—a fighter renowned for his warrior spirit and superhuman durability—left even fellow world champions in awe of his otherworldly striking ability.

Reug Reug says all Rodtang fights are must-see TV

While praising the Thai icon's spectacular knockout power, 'Reug Reug' emphasized that every Rodtang appearance delivers unmissable entertainment value.

The 33-year-old heavyweight behemoth highlighted how Rodtang's earlier one-sided victory over Jacob Smith showcased the former champion's ability to create interesting action regardless of the outcome.

Kane further added:

"He fought our good friend Jacob [Smith]. It was still a great fight, you know. I mean, he's just so entertaining. Every single minute of the fight is entertaining."
Meanwhile, 'Reug Reug' will look to provide his own brand of excitement when he defends his heavyweight crown against former two-division king Anatoly Malykhin in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Nori.

More from Sportskeeda
