'Reug Reug' says every Rodtang fight is an absolute spectacle: "You can't not enjoy it"

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has joined the chorus of fighters praising Rodtang Jitmuangnon's ability to deliver must-watch entertainment every time he steps into the Circle.The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion expressed his admiration for the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king's captivating fighting style, highlighting how even fellow professionals become mesmerized by his performances.&quot;From the moment that he starts, you can't not enjoy it. When we were warming up for my last fight, we were sitting around and just watching a show,&quot; the Senegalese sporting hero recalled.&quot;He fought our good friend Jacob [Smith]. It was still a great fight, you know. I mean, he's just so entertaining. Every single minute of the fight is entertaining.&quot;Indeed, Rodtang has showcased his ability to maintain explosive action throughout all his appearances on the global stage.The 28-year-old warrior loves to play mind games inside the Circle, taunting opponents, dropping his guard, and switching from zero to a hundred in the blink of an eye.'The Iron Man' has delivered countless striking clinics, winning 17 of his 18 Muay Thai and kickboxing fights in the promotion.Most recently, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative flattened Takeru Segawa in the opening round of their main event clash at ONE 172 inside the historic Saitama Super Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe same can be said for 'Reug Reug's fan-friendly styleWhile he has appreciation for the Thai icon's style, 'Reug Reug' has been nothing short of spectacular himself in ONE Championship.The Senegalese warrior has won seven out of eight under the promotional banner on his way to 26 pounds of gold.Up next, 'Reug Reug' defends his heavyweight crown against two-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, in Tokyo, Japan.Don't miss the action live at Ariake Arena - get your tickets here for ONE 173.